Patrick Mahomes runs for 4-yard score as Chiefs strike first

The NFL’s top-ranked defense was no match for the Chiefs on their first drive of the day.

Kansas City marched right down the field, going 73 yards in 10 plays after Tyreek Hill‘s 40-yard punt run on first down was negated by a holding penalty on Sammy Watkins.

The Chiefs faced only one third down in the series. It came on their third play, but the third-and-six went to a third-and-one when Malik Jackson jumped offsides. Patrick Mahomes then completed a 15-yard pass to Anthony Sherman.

The Jaguars also had an unnecessary roughness penalty on Barry Church, who hit Hill late on a run in the red zone.

Mahomes went 6-for-7 for 46 yards. He scored the touchdown on a 4-yard scramble.

The Chiefs lead 7-0.