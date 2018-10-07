Patrick Mahomes throws first interception of season

AP

Patrick Mahomes threw 159 passes this season, 14 of them touchdowns, before throwing his first interception of the season.

Safety Tashaun Gipson intercepted a pass intended for Tyreek Hill down the field in the second quarter.

But Jacksonville gave the ball right back when Dee Ford had a strip-sack of Blake Bortles that Breeland Speaks recovered at the Kansas City 49.

The Chiefs have rolled to 216 yards against the league’s top-ranked defense with two minutes remaining in the first half. They lead 13-0.