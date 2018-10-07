PFT’s Week Five best bets

Getty Images

I don’t bet on football. For various reasons. (Exhibit A: Chronic cheapness.) But if I were to bet on football, I’d consider the advice from media members I trust.

That may or may not put us on your list of persons whose advice you’ll consider. Either way, MDS and I produce every week a “best bets” video with six total plays that could pay. Or could not pay.

No one really knows how any of these games will play out, and sometimes the bets that look the best end up being the worst (e.g., Packers giving only three at Washington). But after scanning the lines, we develop a feeling as to where the winners are hidden.

After producing a perfect 3-0 in Week Three, I did the exact opposite in Week Four. For the year, I’m 5-6-1 and MDS is 4-7-1.

So, basically, we both need to do better on our best bets.