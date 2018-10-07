Pink gear virtually disappears from NFL’s cancer awareness games

Getty Images

Not long ago, October in the NFL meant a proliferation of pink. Now, you can hardly see it anywhere.

The NFL quietly but dramatically has shifted the traditional breast cancer awareness focus to a broader cancer-awareness effort. This has resulted in the replacement of pink with a broader array of colors, as reflected in the league’s “Crucial Catch” logo.

According to the NFL, players are permitted to wear cleats, shoelaces, and wristbands that represent any type of cancer awareness that they support or that has impacted them. Based on the initial wave of “Crucial Catch” games, however, the vast majority of players are not deviating in any way from their standard uniforms. And it’s definitely a far cry from the years when pink was pervasive.

The campaign extends through Week Seven. Sunday’s early games promoting the effort include Falcons-Steelers, Packers-Lions, Ravens-Browns, Broncos-Jets, and Giants-Panthers.