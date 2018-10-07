Plenty of rain in the forecast for Jaguars-Chiefs

Getty Images

The irresistible force that is the Chiefs offense will meet the immovable object that is the Jaguars defense on Sunday, and the collision will happen amid plenty of precipitation.

Showers and heavy rain are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon when the two teams meet.

Currently, lightning in the area is keeping players and other personnel off the field. Although lightning isn’t expected this afternoon, the rain could affect the scoring.

In other words, it may be a good idea to consider taking the under.