Rams and Seahawks all tied up at halftime

The Rams offense continued to motor along in the first half of Sunday’s game in Seattle, but they haven’t been able to pull away from the Seahawks.

Russell Wilson threw one touchdown pass, Mike Davis ran for another score and the two teams are tied at 17 at halftime. The Rams got scores from Todd Gurley and Cooper Kupp, but two other possessions in the red zone ended with just a field goal on the scoreboard.

Tre Flowers and Bobby Wagner stuffed Gurley at the goal line to force a field goal and Frank Clark picked off a tipped pass to Gurley from Jared Goff for an interception in the end zone. Goff was credited with another interception on a Hail Mary to end the half and is 16-of-23 for 216 yards overall.

Adding to those numbers will likely have to come without the help of Brandin Cooks, who went for a head injury evaluation after being drilled by Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson just before halftime. Kupp has six catches for 90 yards and the Rams have racked up 253 yards as a team.

The Seahawks are lagging behind at 165 yards, 71 of which came on a pair of passing plays. Wilson scrambled long enough to find tight end Nick Vannett with a shovel pass that went for 32 yards to set up the Davis score and the quarterback then hit Tyler Lockett for 39 yards on the other score.

That pass came a couple of plays after a big Lockett kickoff return set the Seahawks up at midfield. Blake Countess also had some success returning kickoffs, but the Seahawks have been able to thwart some of it by using punter Michael Dickson‘s dropkicks instead of the traditional method.

All in all, it’s been an entertaining opening 30 minutes in the matchup of NFC West clubs.