Rams hold off Seahawks to stay unbeaten

AP

The Rams defense had its hands full for much of Sunday afternoon’s game in Seattle, but they made some late stops and the team’s offense came through to ice a 33-31 win.

Head coach Sean McVay opted to have his offense go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 42-yard-line with just under two minutes left to play and Jared Goff got the first down on a quarterback sneak. The Seahawks were out of timeouts, which left nothing but a couple of kneeldowns before the Rams officially joined the Chiefs as the only 5-0 teams in the league.

The Seahawks led 31-24 after Russell Wilson hit David Moore for a 30-yard touchdown with 1:35 left in the third quarter, but their defense wasn’t able to stop the Rams from driving right back for Todd Gurley‘s third touchdown of the afternoon. Cairo Santos missed the extra point, but the Seahawks had their next drive ended by an Ndamukong Suh sack. The Rams, who only punted once all day, drove for a field goal behind a couple of big passes to Robert Woods and then forced another Seahawks punt to set up the end game.

Goff ended the day 23-of-32 for 321 yards and had to work with some unfamiliar targets after Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp left to be evaluated for head injuries. Josh Reynolds and Khedarel Hodge stepped in and the Rams were able to continue moving the ball against the Seattle defense.

Wilson threw three touchdowns and hit on big plays to Tyler Lockett while Chris Carson and Mike Davis were combining to run 31 times for 184 yards. That turned the game into a shootout through most of the first three quarters, but they couldn’t keep the heat on in the final 15 minutes.

They’ll try to pick things back up against the Raiders in Week Six while the Rams will be in Denver to try for a sixth straight win.