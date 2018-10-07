Report: Bills to sign Derek Anderson

Getty Images

The Bills are expected to have a new quarterback on the roster Monday.

Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that the Bills will sign Derek Anderson to back up first-round pick Josh Allen. There’s no word on whether Anderson’s arrival would mean the departure of Nathan Peterman, who started in Week One and got benched before the day was out.

Anderson spent the last seven years backing up Cam Newton in Carolina. Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott were both in the Panthers organization before being hired in Buffalo last year. Anderson was also a member of the Browns in 2009 when Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll held the same job title in Cleveland.

Anderson started seven games that season and finished with 888 yards, three touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’d make nine starts in Arizona the next year before moving into his backup role with the Panthers.