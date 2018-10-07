Report: Everson Griffen not expected back anytime soon

Getty Images

Defensive end Everson Griffen will miss his third straight game when the Vikings take on the Eagles on Sunday afternoon and it appears there will be more to come.

Griffen has been away from the team since September 20 when he went for a mental health evaluation after a series of troubling incidents that concerned his family and the team. Griffen said a few days later that there’s no timeline for his return and that was also the message from head coach Mike Zimmer this week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Griffen is not expected back anytime soon as he continues to tend to his mental health.

The Vikings will also be without Tashawn Bower in Philly because of an ankle injury. That leaves them with two defensive ends ready to play in Danielle Hunter and Stephen Weatherly. Fourth-round defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes and linebacker Anthony Barr could also figure into the team’s plans.