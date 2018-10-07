Report: Odell Beckham apologized to team Saturday night

Getty Images

When Giants head coach Pat Shurmur was asked about wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s interview with ESPN on Friday, Shurmur took issue with Beckham saying the team lacks heart and said he’d spoken to the receiver about it.

Shurmur was also asked if Beckham would be disciplined, which he responded to by asking what Beckham would be disciplined for but the lack of formal punishment doesn’t mean Shurmur shrugged the whole thing off.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reports that Shurmur was “absolutely livid” about Beckham telling Josina Anderson that he doesn’t know if Eli Manning is the problem with the Giants offense and that the team is being “out-schemed” when it comes to getting Beckham the ball. Shurmur also reportedly told Beckham he had to make it right with his teammates.

Per Glazer, Beckham tried to do that by apologizing at a team meeting on Saturday night and told the team it was the “wrong message” to send.