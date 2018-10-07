Ryan Tannehill gets Dolphins on scoreboard first

Getty Images

The Dolphins broke a scoreless tied with 7:22 remaining in the second quarter.

Ryan Tannehill went 7-for-8 for 84 yards on the 95-yard drive, completing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kenyan Drake.

Tannehill is 11-for-16 for 105 yards and the touchdown.

The Bengals have gotten in the red zone twice and have come up empty.

Andy Dalton threw an interception to Kiko Alonso on a pass intended for A.J. Green at the Miami 4 in the first quarter. The Bengals reached the Miami 19 in the second, and Randy Bullock‘s 37-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Vincent Taylor.

The Bengals had a punt blocked last week.

Dalton has completed 9 of 13 passes for 137 yards and the interception.