Sammy Watkins active for Chiefs

The Chiefs will have wide receiver Sammy Watkins in the lineup as they try to improve their record to 5-0 against the Jaguars on Sunday.

Watkins was forced out of Monday night’s victory over the Broncos with a hamstring injury and drew a questionable tag after three limited practices during the week. The Chiefs did not put Watkins on the inactive list, however, and he’ll be part of the offense on what’s expected to be a wet day in Kansas City.

Watkins has 14 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown and three carries for 51 yards so far this season.

Linebacker Dee Ford and safety Armani Watts are also active after being listed as questionable. Safety Eric Berry will miss his fifth straight game with a heel injury.