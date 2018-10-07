Saquon Barkley delivers, so far

Getty Images

Yes, the Giants have won only one of five games this year. But rookie running back Saquon Barkley has done what he can to help secure victory in every game he has played.

Via the NFL, the second overall pick in the 2018 draft became only the third player in league history to register 100 or more yards from scrimmage in each of the first five games of his career.

Barkley matched former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson, who did it in 2007, and Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, who did it in 2017.

Barkley had 81 receiving yards, 48 rushing yards, and two touchdown receptions on Sunday in a close loss at Carolina, which would have been a win but for Graham Gano‘s 63-yard field goal as time expired.