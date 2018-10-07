Seahawks take 7-0 lead after Jared Goff interception

Getty Images

The Rams looked set to take the early lead in Seattle on Sunday afternoon when Cory Littleton blocked a punt and set the offense up in the red zone.

No points would come, however. Jared Goff tried to throw the ball to Todd Gurley in the end zone and the ball was batted into the air for Frank Clark to pick it off. Clark, who was listed as questionable with an illness, also ended the first Rams drive when he sacked Goff.

The Seahawks got their biggest offensive play of the ensuing drive when Russell Wilson evaded the pass rush and shoveled the ball to tight end Nick Vannett. Vannett broke free for 32 yards and Seattle rode running backs Chris Carson and Mike Davis the rest of the way.

Davis got the touchdown on a six-yard run and the Seahawks lead the NFC’s only unbeaten team 7-0 after more than 10 minutes of action.