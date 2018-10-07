Shurmur on Beckham: I’m not going to give the public a pound of flesh

Posted by Josh Alper on October 7, 2018, 5:17 PM EDT
Giants head coach Pat Shurmur talked about a few topics from Sunday’s 33-31 loss to the Panthers to open his press conference on Sunday before he was asked his first question about wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s interview with Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Beckham said, among other things, that he didn’t know if Eli Manning was the problem with the team’s offense and that the Giants were lacking heart and energy. Beckham also didn’t say yes when asked if he was happy with the team and there was a report that Shurmur was “livid” with Beckham. That same report had Beckham apologizing to the team on Saturday night.

Shurmur had responded on Friday by saying that he disagreed with Beckham’s assessment of the team’s heart and had spoken to Beckham. He reiterated that on Sunday before saying he was done talking about “drama.”

I addressed it with Odell,” Shurmur said I addressed it with our team. I  publicly declared that I didn’t agree with his comments. … I’m not going to give the public a pound of flesh on this. That would make me small not strong. These are the kinds of things, in my opinion when you have the locker room that we have, that will help galvanize them. The locker room took care of it. That’s all I’m saying on it. Finito. Done”

Despite that closing line, Shurmur did answer another question and said he did not ask Beckham to apologize while saying again that the locker room took care of it in a way he believes will help the team. At 1-4, they certainly need any help they can get.

  3. Maybe try punishing him to give him a reality check. This man Odell is very talented but seems to always want to rock the boat, more concerned about his personal image, and contract which he has only delivered one receiving touchdown so far…

  4. This isnt important. Odell spoke and the Giants scored 30+ points for the first time since the end of the 2015 season. Good for Odell.

    The important thing is the refs destroying this game and gifting a win to the Panthers.

  6. You lost by the other team getting a 63 yard FG as time expired. That’s just a fantastic play and nobody is really to blame. The offense scored a TD when needed, while the defense stopped them at mid-field.

  7. We lost because of an egregious unnecessary roughness call AND a missed measurement on a 3rd and 1 with about 6 seconds left. HOW do you not measure that McCaffery run? HOW? It was SHORT!

  9. arwiv says:
    October 7, 2018 at 5:26 pm
    As much as I hate to “blame” the officials, the last TD they scored was indeed a gift from the refs. 3 horrible calls that continued that drive, including the WORST personal foul call I’ve ever witnessed. Since when aren’t defenders allowed to hit receivers with their hands or shoulders? It was not, by any stretch of the imagination, a head shot.

  13. Giants think Barkley is best thing since sliced bread, should have taken a flyer on a quarterback.

