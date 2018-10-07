Shurmur on Beckham: I’m not going to give the public a pound of flesh

Getty Images

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur talked about a few topics from Sunday’s 33-31 loss to the Panthers to open his press conference on Sunday before he was asked his first question about wide receiver Odell Beckham‘s interview with Josina Anderson of ESPN.

Beckham said, among other things, that he didn’t know if Eli Manning was the problem with the team’s offense and that the Giants were lacking heart and energy. Beckham also didn’t say yes when asked if he was happy with the team and there was a report that Shurmur was “livid” with Beckham. That same report had Beckham apologizing to the team on Saturday night.

Shurmur had responded on Friday by saying that he disagreed with Beckham’s assessment of the team’s heart and had spoken to Beckham. He reiterated that on Sunday before saying he was done talking about “drama.”

“I addressed it with Odell,” Shurmur said I addressed it with our team. I publicly declared that I didn’t agree with his comments. … I’m not going to give the public a pound of flesh on this. That would make me small not strong. These are the kinds of things, in my opinion when you have the locker room that we have, that will help galvanize them. The locker room took care of it. That’s all I’m saying on it. Finito. Done”

Despite that closing line, Shurmur did answer another question and said he did not ask Beckham to apologize while saying again that the locker room took care of it in a way he believes will help the team. At 1-4, they certainly need any help they can get.