Special teams play big role in Miami’s 14-0 halftime lead

The Dolphins thought they had a partially blocked punt, but got a penalty for running into the kicker and the call upheld on review. Otherwise, Miami has dominated on special teams.

Miami blocked a Cincinnati field goal and returned a punt for a touchdown, helping the Dolphins to a 14-0 halftime lead.

The Dolphins scored first on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Kenyan Drake with 7:22 remaining in the second quarter.

The half likely would have ended with Miami holding a 7-0 lead but Jakeem Grant returned a Kevin Huber punt 70 yards for a touchdown with 23 seconds left until intermission. The Bengals had a punt blocked last week and nearly had another blocked this week, but officials flagged Chase Allen for running into the punter. It gave Cincinnati a first down after the play was upheld on a Miami challenge.

The Bengals have gotten in the red zone twice and have come up empty.

Andy Dalton threw an interception to Kiko Alonso on a pass intended for A.J. Green at the Miami 4 in the first quarter. The Bengals reached the Miami 19 in the second, and Randy Bullock‘s 37-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Vincent Taylor.

Dalton is 11-of-16 for 141 yards and the pick. Tannehill is 12-of-18 for 114 yards and the touchdown.

Green has three catches for 54 yards.