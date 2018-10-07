Steelers’ offense runs it up on Falcons

Getty Images

Anyone who thinks the Steelers are in desperate need for holdout running back Le'Veon Bell to return should take a look at Pittsburgh’s performance today.

The Steelers’ offense had no trouble moving the ball today, as James Conner ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns, added another 75 yards receiving, and helped Pittsburgh beat the Falcons easily, 41-17.

Antonio Brown also had a big game, catching six passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons’ offense moved the ball well at times, but Matt Ryan got sacked six times and was hit so often that with the Falcons trailing late, they decided to pull Ryan for backup Matt Schaub, just to keep the starter healthy. Julio Jones, who had been on pace for 2,000 yards this season, managed only 62 yards today. And Calvin Ridley, who had scored six times this season, was kept out of the end zone.

The loss drops the Falcons, who had been viewed as Super Bowl contenders, to a shocking 1-4. The Steelers are trying to keep up in the AFC playoff race and are now 2-2-1.