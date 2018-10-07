Sunday morning one-liners

Getty Images

The Bills added S Dean Marlowe with others injured at the position.

The Dolphins offense will try to get on track Sunday.

Two wins in a row have the Patriots on better footing.

A call for the Jets to take a page from the Yankees.

Ravens QB Robert Griffin III is back in Cleveland on Sunday.

LB Vontaze Burfict is back for the Bengals.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield will try to avoid joining the list of rookies to struggle against the Ravens defense.

Will Steelers WR Antonio Brown get going this week?

Five things to watch when the Texans hit the field Sunday night.

Former Colts C Jeff Saturday is a college coach now.

The Jaguars shuffled their roster for Sunday’s game.

A look at Titans coach Mike Vrabel‘s in-game adjustments.

WR Courtland Sutton was part of a turnaround in college that the Broncos would like to emulate.

Remembering the anniversary of a rain-soaked Chiefs game.

Breaking tackles is part of Chargers RB Melvin Gordon‘s success.

The Raiders will have a pair of rookies at offensive tackle.

Cowboys G Zack Martin will see his brother on Sunday night.

The Giants defense will have a new piece when they face the Panthers.

Can the Eagles defense rattle Vikings QB Kirk Cousins?

The numbers show Washington does well on third downs.

With several rookies in key roles, the Bears have room for growth.

The Lions hope to avoid their historical role in matchups with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy’s relationship with QB Aaron Rodgers has been scrutinized this week.

Coach Mike Zimmer believes the Vikings will benefit from a tough schedule.

Who will step in for Falcons DT Grady Jarrett this weekend?

How much will S Eric Reid contribute for the Panthers on Sunday?

WR Tre'Quan Smith may get his chance for the Saints this week.

Examining the first half of work from Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston.

Arguing against a change at offensive coordinator for the Cardinals.

Checking in on Rams RB Todd Gurley‘s pace.

Is 49ers QB C.J. Beathard ready for prime time?

It has been a while since the Seahawks were big underdogs at home.