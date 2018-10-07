Tashaun Gipson wants another shot at Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs dominated the Jaguars 30-14, leaving no doubt who was the better team Sunday. Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson, though, wants another chance at Kansas City.

That won’t come unless the teams meet in the postseason, something Gipson seems convinced is going to happen.

“We’re excited about that matchup again,” Gipson said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “We’re going to definitely see them again. They’re playing like the best team in the AFC. Like I say, the road to the Super Bowl is probably going to come down to here if they keep this pace up, so we’re excited about that. Obviously not looking too far ahead but if it comes to it, next time we’ll be ready.”

Does that mean this time they weren’t ready?

The Chiefs led 20-0 at halftime and 23-0 before the Jaguars scored late in the third quarter. Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had five turnovers.