Taylor Lewan questionable with foot injury

The Titans haven’t had much go right on Sunday and that includes the health of left tackle Taylor Lewan.

Lewan left the game with a foot injury in the second quarter and he’s being called questionable to return. Tyler Marz has replaced Lewan in the lineup.

The Titans fell behind 7-0 after a Taywan Taylor fumble and another turnover put them in position to fall further behind after cutting the Buffalo lead to four points. Taron Johnson stepped in front of a Marcus Mariota pass to Nick Williams and gave Buffalo possession in Titans territory.

They drove to the 12-yard-line, but couldn’t get into the end zone and the field goal unit came in for the rare thing that has gone the Titans’ way. Punter Corey Bojorquez appeared to either bobble the snap or try a fake that no one else on the team was ready for him to run. He threw an incompletion under pressure and got an earful from special teams coach Danny Crossman on the sideline. Adding injury to insult, Bojorquez also hurt his shoulder and is also considered questionable to return.

Whatever happened, the Bills still lead 7-3 with the first half winding down in Buffalo.