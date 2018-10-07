Texans and Cowboys exchange stops before half

AP

At this rate, kicking field goals seems like a good idea.

The Texans and Cowboys exchanged defensive stops to close the first half, with the Texans clinging to a 10-6 lead.

The Texans were closer to the end zone, but quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s fourth-and-goal from the Cowboys 1 rush attempt was stopped short of the goal line. The Cowboys were content to kneel out the clock at that point.

The Texans got the first turnover of the night when Kareem Jackson picked off Dak Prescott to end another promising-looking drive. The pass was high but bounced off the hands of Cowboys wideout Tavon Austin and landed softly into Jackson’s.

Most such drives in this game either ended in field goals or missed field goals, as neither defense really made much of a stamp on it until Jackson’s pick. It’s a little hard to tell if it’s actually good defense or floundering offenses, but that’s why we have another half to decide.