Texans find the end zone, up 7-6 on Cowboys

Getty Images

The Texans and Cowboys continue to drive the ball, but the Texans finished more efficiently.

Deshaun Watson‘s flip to Keke Coutee for a touchdown gave Houston a 7-6 lead, and finally allowed someone other than the kickers to score.

The Texans drove 70 yards in eight plays, with Watson perfect on seven passes, and leading them with 29 rushing yards on five attempts.

Houston doesn’t have much resembling stability on the offensive line, which leads to a lack of a run game. That puts more pressure on Watson, but at the moment he’s delivering.