Titans cut Bills lead to one just before half

The Titans haven’t had much go right in Buffalo on Sunday, but they are only down 7-6 after the first 30 minutes of action.

Ryan Succop hit a 54-yard field goal as time expired to cut Buffalo’s lead to one point. The field goal came after two more mistakes by the Titans as they followed a delay of game on third-and-four with a sack of Marcus Mariota that added up to 10 lost yards and no chance of putting a touchdown on the board.

Mariota also threw an interception and wide receiver Taywan Taylor lost a fumble during a sloppy first half for Tennessee. Left tackle Taylor Lewan‘s foot injury added to the woes, but the Bills weren’t able to dig a deep hole for the Titans to climb out of in the second half.

Josh Allen ran for a 14-yard touchdown after Taylor’s fumble, but a drive for a field goal attempt ended badly when punter Corey Bojorquez either dropped a snap or went rogue with an ill-timed fake. The Bills managed 113 yards of offense for the half, which puts them five behind the Titans in what’s been a low-octane affair thus far.