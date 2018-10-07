Two Robby Anderson TDs have Jets up 21-10 at half

Getty Images

Robby Anderson scored a 41-yard touchdown in the Jets’ season-opening win over the Lions, but he made little impact over the last three weeks as the team sputtered to three straight losses.

Anderson is back on track in Week Five and so are the Jets’ chances of winning a game. Anderson caught a 76-yard touchdown from Sam Darnold to snap a 7-7 tie in the second quarter and struck again for a 35-yard score with 1:13 left to play in the half to extend the Jets’ lead to 21-10.

Cornerback Bradley Roby was in coverage on both touchdowns. Anderson ran past him easily for the first score, but Roby was with him when Darnold dropped the second score into Anderson’s hands in the end zone. The Jets also scored on a 77-yard Isaiah Crowell touchdown run and the three scoring plays surpassed the 178 total yards they managed in last week’s loss to the Jaguars.

The Anderson-Darnold connections have helped the Jets to 292 yards overall. That’s more than they managed against the Browns in Week Three and they should beat out the season-high 362 yards they posted against Miami in Week Two if things remain nearly as productive after the half.

The Broncos offense turned an early Bilal Powell fumble into a Courtland Sutton touchdown catch and put together a 74-yard drive in the second quarter that resulted in a field goal, but three sacks have thwarted other offensive hopes so far this afternoon. They’ve also had illegal shift, illegal formation and 12 men on the field penalties as things haven’t been sharp enough for the visitors in Jersey.