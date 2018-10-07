Vance Joseph: We don’t need a defensive coaching change

Getty Images

The Broncos gave up 512 yards and 34 points to the Jets on Sunday, which was more than the team had managed when you put together their totals on both fronts from the last two games.

That led to questions for head coach Vance Joseph about the defensive performance in Denver’s third straight loss, including whether the team should be considering a change to the coaching staff on that side of the ball.

“No, no. I don’t think we’re there,” Joseph said in his press conference. “I thought we were sound schematically, but again, it always starts with coaching. We have to coach better so they can play better, but we pay our players to play also, so it’s not just coaching, it’s all of us involved. So I am not going to stand up here after a loss like that and start blaming our coaches or our players. It starts with me, and we have to coach and play better. Coaches coach and players play.”

Joseph was also asked about cornerback Bradley Roby, who had a rough time covering Robby Anderson in Sunday’s loss. Roby was in man coverage most of the day and said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, that he needs to do a better job. He declined to comment when asked if he thought the team should be doing less of it.

Linebacker Von Miller, who was held without a sack for the third week in a row, was also asked about the team’s scheme.

“I feel like it doesn’t matter what scheme you put me in, I’ll be able to be successful,” Miller said. “These last couple of weeks, I just haven’t been able to do it. I have got to play better. I have to make plays for my teammates. I have to rush the passer better. I have to play the run better. I’m not doing anything too good right now. I’ve got to be better.”

That goes for a lot of people in Denver and they’ll need to get better in time to face the Rams next weekend.