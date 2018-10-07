Vikings lead Eagles 17-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Eagles don’t look anything like the defending Super Bowl champions.

They have four first downs, 91 yards of offense, are 0-for-4 on third down and have lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

The Vikings have dominated, though two missed field goals by Dan Bailey have it closer than it should be. As it is, Minnesota leads 17-3 at halftime.

Vikings defensive end Stephen Weatherly beat Lane Johnson to knock the ball out of Carson Wentz’s hands, and Linval Joseph caught it in the air. Joseph, who also had a sack in the first half, ran it back 64 yards to the end zone.

Wentz went 7-of-11 for 89 yards in the first half.

The Vikings benefited from a questionable roughing the passer call on Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter. FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira disagreed with the call, which negated Bennett’s 8-yard sack.

It appeared Bennett hit Cousins above the knee first and then slid down.

“The more I see it, the more I don’t like it,” Pereira said.

Instead of third-and-14 at the Philadelphia 31, the Vikings got a first down at the 11. Two plays later, Kirk Cousins found Adam Thielen for a 3-yard touchdown.

Cousins was 20-of-24 for 153 yards and a touchdown in the first half.