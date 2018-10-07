Vikings lead Eagles 3-0 after first quarter

Getty Images

The rematch of the NFC Championship Game from last season looks nothing like the NFC Championship Game of last season.

The Eagles have minus-4 yards of offense after one quarter. That’s MINUS-4. They had no first downs and went 0-for-2 on third down.

Carson Wentz completed 2 of 3 passes for 7 yards in the first period.

The Vikings have 103 yards of offense and drove it to the Philadelphia 19 and the Philadelphia 10 on their two first-quarter possessions. But they have only a 3-0 lead to show for it.

Dan Bailey missed a 28-yard field goal attempt that hit the left upright. He made a 37-yarder.

Kirk Cousins went 8-for-11 for 82 yards in the first quarter.