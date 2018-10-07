Walt Coleman: Michael Bennett went low into QB’s knees with force

AP

Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett was penalized for roughing Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the second quarter and the Vikings went on to score a touchdown a couple of plays later that extended their lead to 17-3 at halftime.

Bennett was flagged because he hit Cousins low, but it appeared that Bennett was blocked into Cousins by tight end Kyle Rudolph, but referee Walt Coleman said after the game that Rudolph did not change Bennett’s “direction” before the hit.

“He went low into the quarterback’s knees with his shoulder, with force,” Coleman said to pool reporter Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “And the rule is that you cannot hit the quarterback low at the knee area or below with force. He got him there with his shoulder, so that’s what I had as far as roughing the passer.”

Bennett did not speak to reporters after the 23-21 loss that dropped the Eagles’ record to 2-3.