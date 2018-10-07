Week Five early inactives

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Broncos at Jets

Broncos: T Jared Veldheer, CB Tramaine Brock, QB Kevin Hogan, LB Alexander Johnson, C/G Sam Jones, S Shamarko Thomas, DE DeMarcus Walker

Jets: CB Trumaine Johnson, TE Neal Sterling, WR Charone Peake, LB Tarell Basham, G Dakota Dozier, DL Foley Fatukasi, CB Derrick Jones

Dolphins at Bengals

Dolphins: TE A.J. Derby, CB Bobby McCain, WR DeVante Parker, DE Andre Branch, DE Cameron Wake, QB David Fales, T Zach Sterup

Bengals: RB Giovani Bernard, C Billy Price, WR John Ross, WR Auden Tate, LB Malik Jefferson, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, DT Josh Tupou

Falcons at Steelers

Falcons: DT Grady Jarrett, CB Justin Bethel, DE Derrick Shelby, RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Breh-Wilson, G Zac Kerin, OT Matt Gono

Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, S Marcus Allen, S Morgan Burnett, T Zach Banner, WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, DE L.T. Walton, LB Vince Williams

Giants at Panthers

Giants: TE Evan Engram, LB Olivier Vernon, S Kamrin Moore, C Evan Brown, DT John Jenkins, CB Michael Jordan, QB Kyle Lauletta

Panthers: TE Greg Olsen, LB Jared Norris, DE Marquis Haynes, CB Corn Elder, G Brendan Mahon, DE Bryan Cox Jr., RB Cameron Artis-Payne

Jaguars at Chiefs

Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, CB D.J. Hayden, CB Tre Herndon, DT Eli Ankou, OL Chris Reed, OL Will Richardson, DE Dawuane Smoot

Chiefs: S Eric Berry, DB Josh Shaw, RB Darrel Williams, CB Tremon Smith, OL Austin Reiter, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton

Packers at Lions

Packers: WR Randall Cobb, QB Tim Boyle, CB Jaire Alexander, CB Bashaud Breeland, S Jermaine Whitehead, OL Alex Light, WR Geronimo Allison

Lions: DE Ziggy Ansah, TE Michael Roberts, G T.J. Lang, S Tavon Wilson LB Eli Harold WR Brandon Powell OL Andrew Donnal

Ravens at Browns

Ravens: CB Anthony Averett, LB Tim Williams, DT Michael Pierce, DT Zach Sieler, OL Hroniss Grasu, WR Jordan Lasley, QB Robert Griffin III

Browns: LB James Burgess, CB Denzel Rice, CB Tavierre Thomas, QB Drew Stanton, WR Damion Ratley, DE Chad Thomas, OL Earl Watford

Titans at Bills

Titans: S Kenny Vaccaro, LB Wesley Woodyard, T Dennis Kelly, OL Aaron Stinnie, QB Austin Davis, DL Matt Dickerson, RB Dalyn Dawkins

Bills: S Micah Hyde, S Rafael Bush, RB Marcus Murphy, CB Dontae Johnson, OL Ike Boettger, OL Conor McDermott, OL Wyatt Teller