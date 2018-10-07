Week Five early inactives

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the early games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information. Check back to see the full list as it becomes available 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoffs.
Broncos at Jets
Broncos: T Jared Veldheer, CB Tramaine Brock, QB Kevin Hogan, LB Alexander Johnson, C/G Sam Jones, S Shamarko Thomas, DE DeMarcus Walker
Jets: CB Trumaine Johnson, TE Neal Sterling, WR Charone Peake, LB Tarell Basham, G Dakota Dozier, DL Foley Fatukasi, CB Derrick Jones
Dolphins at Bengals
Dolphins: TE A.J. Derby, CB Bobby McCain, WR DeVante Parker, DE Andre Branch, DE Cameron Wake, QB David Fales, T Zach Sterup
Bengals: RB Giovani Bernard, C Billy Price, WR John Ross, WR Auden Tate, LB Malik Jefferson, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, DT Josh Tupou
Falcons at Steelers
Falcons: DT Grady Jarrett, CB Justin Bethel, DE Derrick Shelby, RB Brian Hill, CB Blidi Breh-Wilson, G Zac Kerin, OT Matt Gono
Steelers: QB Mason Rudolph, S Marcus Allen, S Morgan Burnett, T Zach Banner, WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, DE L.T. Walton, LB Vince Williams
Giants at Panthers
Giants: TE Evan Engram, LB Olivier Vernon, S Kamrin Moore, C Evan Brown, DT John Jenkins, CB Michael Jordan, QB Kyle Lauletta
Panthers: TE Greg Olsen, LB Jared Norris, DE Marquis Haynes, CB Corn Elder, G Brendan Mahon, DE Bryan Cox Jr., RB Cameron Artis-Payne
Jaguars at Chiefs
Jaguars: RB Leonard Fournette, CB D.J. Hayden, CB Tre Herndon, DT Eli Ankou, OL Chris Reed, OL Will Richardson, DE Dawuane Smoot
Chiefs: S Eric Berry, DB Josh Shaw, RB Darrel Williams, CB Tremon Smith, OL Austin Reiter, OL Kahlil McKenzie, DL Justin Hamilton
Packers at Lions
Packers: WR Randall Cobb, QB Tim Boyle, CB Jaire Alexander, CB Bashaud Breeland, S Jermaine Whitehead, OL Alex Light, WR Geronimo Allison
Lions: DE Ziggy Ansah, TE Michael Roberts, G T.J. Lang, S Tavon Wilson LB Eli Harold WR Brandon Powell OL Andrew Donnal
Ravens at Browns
Ravens: CB Anthony Averett, LB Tim Williams, DT Michael Pierce, DT Zach Sieler, OL Hroniss Grasu, WR Jordan Lasley, QB Robert Griffin III
Browns: LB James Burgess, CB Denzel Rice, CB Tavierre Thomas, QB Drew Stanton, WR Damion Ratley, DE Chad Thomas, OL Earl Watford
Titans at Bills
Titans: S Kenny Vaccaro, LB Wesley Woodyard, T Dennis Kelly, OL Aaron Stinnie, QB Austin Davis, DL Matt Dickerson, RB Dalyn Dawkins
Bills: S Micah Hyde, S Rafael Bush, RB Marcus Murphy, CB Dontae Johnson, OL Ike Boettger, OL Conor McDermott, OL Wyatt Teller