Adrian Peterson “disappointed” in not getting chance to finish with Vikings

Getty Images

Adrian Peterson hoped to retire with the Vikings. He vows still to do just that, but it’s not quite the same as if he had played his entire career in Minnesota.

The star running back went to New Orleans last season after the Vikings declined to pick up his option and didn’t offer him a new deal. The Saints traded him to Arizona, where he finished the season. Now, he’s with Washington, proving he still has something left.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t disappointed [the Vikings didn’t offer him a new deal],” Peterson told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “After spending 10 years with a team, you would think you would get some type of offer. I talked to [General Manager Rick Spielman] at the exit interviews and he said, ‘How do you feel about coming back?’ I said, ‘I’m open to it.’

“The next time I heard from him was he was calling me to say that they signed [Latavius] Murray. . . . They weren’t going to pay me $18 million, but from what I’d done over 10 years, maybe something more reasonable. But those conversations never started.”

The Vikings, who have played two of the last three games without starting running back Dalvin Cook, rank 31st in the league in rushing. They are averaging 65.8 yards per game. Peterson has 236 yards and three touchdowns on 56 carries in four games.

“I could be beneficial to them right now,” Peterson said.

Instead, he’s with Washington, shutting up “millions” of people who thought he was done, including the opponent tonight, the Saints. Washington ranks third in rushing.

“They’ve been watching and I guess saying, ‘I was wrong,’ with the way they viewed me,” Peterson said.