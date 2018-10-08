Adrian Peterson limps off after taking hard hit but returns

Getty Images

Washington running back Adrian Peterson took a hard hit in his legs on the second play from scrimmage.

It appeared his cleat stuck in the turf when cornerback P.J. Williams blew him up on a swing pass in the flat. Peterson dropped the ball and stayed down briefly before limping to the sideline.

Washington went three-and-out on its first drive, picking up only 7 yards.

Peterson was checked out in the medical tent for a hyperextended left knee but returned to the sideline, testing out his knee while the Saints were on offense. He was back on the field for Washington’s second drive.

Peterson missed practice time last week with an ankle injury.