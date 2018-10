Getty Images

The Bears already knew linebacker Sam Acho was done for the year, but they waited a week to use his roster spot.

The team announced that Acho was placed on IR today, so they could sign offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann.

Acho suffered a torn pectoral muscle last week, so this was an expected move.

Acho signed a new two-year deal with the Bears this offseason, after a solid four-year ru there. The 30-year-old began his career with the Cardinals.