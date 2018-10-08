Bill O’Brien: Deshaun Watson taking so many hits “not a sustainable way to play”

AP

After Sunday night’s overtime win over the Cowboys, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson faced questions about the number of hits he’s taking this season.

Watson needed to be evaluated for a head injury late in the fourth quarter after one of the hits, but said that he feels he is “built to take” the hits that come when he’s trying to get the team into the end zone. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has a different take on what’s best for the quarterback.

“He’s a great competitor,” O’Brien said, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. “He’s trying to help his team win. Obviously, those are plays we want to cut down on. That’s not a sustainable way to play.”

As the offensive playcaller, O’Brien has quite a bit of say over which kinds of plays the Texans are running. There are other factors at play, including the offensive line’s ability to protect Watson and Watson’s own decisions, and all will likely need some tweaking if Watson’s going to start taking fewer hits.