Broncos release Marquette King

The Broncos did as expected and released punter Marquette King from injured reserve, Jim Trotter of NFL Media reports.

King will not need surgery on his abductor, requiring only three months of rest and rehab before being able to kick again.

In four games with Denver, he averaged 44.1 yards on 20 punts.

He leaves with $2 million in the form of his $500,000 signing bonus and $1.5 million salary for the first of the three years of his contract in Denver. The Broncos will take a $333,000 cap charge for King in 2019.