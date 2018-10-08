Browns wideout Rashard Higgins to miss a few weeks with MCL sprain

Getty Images

The Browns lost a wide receiver for a few weeks in yesterday’s win, but coach Hue Jackson was coy about what might be coming next.

Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, wideout Rashard Higgins is week-to-week with an MCL sprain, and Jackson referred to him as “week-to-week.”

Higgins won’t need surgery, so they’ll evaluate him in a few weeks. He had caught a touchdown and was having a solid day. In his absence, the Browns had to get into their depth, and Derrick Willies had a key catch-and-run in overtime to set up their game-winning field goal.

That may be why they’re hesitant to go outside at the moment. Jackson said he hadn’t talked to General Manager John Dorsey about the possibility of re-igniting the Dez Bryant talks. He also added “we’ll see” when asked about former Titans wideout Rishard Matthews, who is reportedly visiting.