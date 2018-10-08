Cardinals sign Kendall Wright

Getty Images

The Cardinals are following up their first win of the season by adding a veteran piece to their receiving corps.

Wide receiver Kendall Wright agreed to a one-year deal with the team. Cornerback Deatrick Nichols was waived in a corresponding move.

Wright worked out for the team recently and visited with a few other clubs since being released by the Vikings at the end of the summer. Wright, who was a 2012 first-round pick, had 59 catches for 614 yards and a touchdown with the Bears last season and spent the first five years of his career with the Titans.

The Cardinals have not cracked 171 net passing yards as a team in a game this season and managed just 95 yards through the air after Christian Kirk‘s 75-yard touchdown to open Sunday’s win over the 49ers. Wright will join Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and Chad Williams in an attempt to better those results.