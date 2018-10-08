Colts sign Evan Boehm, place Matt Slauson on IR

Getty Images

The Colts announced they have signed offensive lineman Evan Boehm off the Rams’ practice squad. They placed offensive lineman Matt Slauson on injured reserve with an unknown injury.

Slauson played all 83 plays in last Thursday’s game against the Patriots.

Boehm has played 31 career games, with nine starts, in his time with the Rams (2018) and Cardinals (2016-17). He has spent the first five weeks of this season on Los Angeles’ practice squad.

Boehm participated in the Cardinals’ offseason program and training camp before they waived him Sept. 2. He originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Cardinals in 2016.

In 2017, Boehm appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals, with eight starts, at right guard. He saw action in all 16 games as a rookie in 2016 and started the season finale at right guard.

Slauson signed with Indianapolis as an unrestricted free agent in March. He started all five games this season at right guard.

Slauson has started 113 of 116 career games at center and guard in his time with the Colts (2018), Chargers (2016-17), Bears (2013-15) and Jets (2009-2012).

He originally entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2009.