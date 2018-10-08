Cowboys continue to drive NFL ratings

AP

Yes, they’re 2-3. Sure, their offense isn’t flashy or explosive or even consistent. Yep, they haven’t been to the NFC title game since 1995.

But the Dallas Cowboys still continue to drive ratings like no other NFL team.

Via SportsBusiness Journal, Sunday night’s game between the Cowboys and the Texans generated a 12.4 rating. That’s a 17-percent jump over last year’s Week Five Sunday night game. It also provided NBC with its best Week Five number since 2015, the year that generally represented the high-water mark for NFL ratings.

NFL ratings continue to be slightly up in 2018, as compared to 2017. While that’s still a far cry from 2015, it’s a reversal of a downward trend that first started in 2016. This year, compelling matchups, national brands, and ultimately exciting games are helping to fuel interest in the sport.