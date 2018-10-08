DeAndre Hopkins made up for earlier fumble to get Texans a win

Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins had something to atone for. And he did it in a big way.

The Texans wide receiver’s third-quarter fumble gift-wrapped the Cowboys a touchdown, but his 49-yard catch-and-spin-and run got them into position for the game-winning field goal in overtime.

“He came right up to me right after that play and he said, ‘Coach, I’ll make up for that,'” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Then, obviously he did.”

Those 49 yards were the biggest, but he had plenty of others, finishing with nine passes for 151 yards. And the way quarterback Deshaun Watson was taking a beating, he needed to make a quick play to keep Watson from taking one more hit. And by spinning out of Cowboys tackles, he did just that.

“No, I wasn’t dizzy.,” Hopkins said. “I hydrated enough before the game. But, I felt the guys coming, I knew I had fumbled, I knew I had to make a play. I knew there were a lot of guys down-field, but I wasn’t trying to go down easy.

“A field goal would win the game I knew that and I knew where I was. I felt guys coming around me I’ve been playing football since the age of seven helped that.”

The presence of a guy like Hopkins acts as a security blanket for Watson, and keeps him from doing more on his own than he already is (though the quarterback is probably doing too much as he comes back from an ACL).