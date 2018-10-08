Doug Pederson: I agree with Jay Ajayi, but we fell behind on Sunday

Getty Images

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi said after Sunday’s loss to the Vikings that the team’s lack of early running plays “doesn’t make sense to me.”

On Monday, head coach Doug Pederson was asked if he agrees with Ajayi’s feeling that the team should do more to establish the run while also noting that they did that in the second half only to see Ajayi fumble the ball away.

“Yeah, I do. If we’re having success running the football, sometimes we continue to run the football,” Pederson said. “I look at the beginning of the second half, I think there were seven runs in that drive. We ended up turning it over. Look, it’s definitely a fine line. You’d love to have balance. We just got in a situation where we fell behind, and even in the third quarter, it was 20-to-3 and we were working ourselves back. I love to run the football. I think our guys are good at it, and we’ve been successful at it. But at the same time, we can’t get behind in football games because sometimes the running game won’t allow you to get back fast enough.”

In addition to Ajayi’s comments, Sunday also saw guard Stefan Wisniewski say that he felt he was benched for non-football reasons and a sideline issue between defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and cornerback Jalen Mills. Pederson was asked if there’s discord within the team and said he sees frustration as well as “leaders on the football team standing up” in hopes of getting back on track after a 2-3 start.