Drew Brees breaks record for career passing yards

Getty Images

Drew Brees didn’t begin his career with the Saints, but he’s made his mark in New Orleans. So it was only appropriate that he should break the NFL’s record for career passing yards in the building he made his second home.

It also was appropriate that the pass that put him over the top was a touchdown.

Tre'Quan Smith caught a 62-yard touchdown pass from Brees with 2:36 remaining in the first half, giving the Saints quarterback 71,968 career passing yards.

Brees entered Monday night’s game against Washington needing only 201 yards to top Peyton Manning’s record of 71,940 passing yards. It didn’t take Brees long to get that.

He has completed 13 of 15 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns thus far, leading the Saints to a 26-6 lead.

The game briefly was paused to honor Brees. Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker took the record-setting ball to display in Canton as Brees celebrated with his family and Saints owner Gayle Benson.

Brees setting the record on Monday night was almost a forgone conclusion considering he now has thrown for 201 or more yards in 12 consecutive games.

Brees already owns the all-time completions record, now with 6,357. He ranks second in attempts (9,470) to Brett Favre (10,169) and fourth in passing touchdowns (498) behind Manning (539), Favre (508) and Tom Brady (500).

Brees spent five seasons with the Chargers after they made him a second-round pick in 2001 and threw for 12,348 yards.