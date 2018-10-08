Drew Brees moves up to No. 2 on passing yards list on 1-yard TD pass

Getty Images

Drew Brees threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Josh Hill in the second quarter, allowing the Saints quarterback to pass Brett Favre for second place on the all-time career passing yards list. He has completed 9 of 10 passes for 100 yards as the Saints lead Washington 13-6.

Brees needs 101 yards to pass Peyton Manning for the top spot on the league’s all-time list. Manning had 71,940 passing yards in his career.

Brees also needs only three more touchdown passes to join the 500-touchdown club. Tom Brady became a member on Thursday night with his 500th.

Manning had 539 career touchdowns and Favre 508.