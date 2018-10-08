Eagles offensive line looking for answers

Getty Images

The Eagles fell to 2-3 with a 23-21 loss to the Vikings on Sunday and their offensive line play was a contributing factor to the defeat.

Carson Wentz was sacked three times and defensive end Stephen Weatherly forced a fumble on one of them in the second quarter. Linval Joseph recovered the ball and returned it for a touchdown that loomed large in the final result.

Weatherly beat right tackle Lane Johnson on the play and Johnson also got beaten by Titans rookie Harold Landry for a strip sack in Week Four.

“We got to pick up pressure better,” Johnson said, via a transcript of his postgame comments. “We are letting guys loose, Carson’s running all over the field. It all starts with the offense playing good, we are going to win games. When we’re not, you’re going to see results like tonight. It all starts with me. There are no excuses. … “I wish I had an answer. As far as offensive line, and me personally, I have to pick my game up. I’ll bite the bullet on this one.”

Left tackle Jason Peters advised Johnson and the rest of the line to remain “positive” in the coming weeks. Peters also noted that Wentz’s return from a torn ACL is a factor as well.

“Right now we’re struggling on the offensive line because we have to block longer,” Peters said. “We have a quarterback that’s coming off of an injury and he wants to make a play. We just have to block longer in order for him to make a play. We just have to be better in pass protection.”

It’s a short week for the Eagles to come up with fixes as they’ll be playing the Giants on Thursday night, but they’ll need to come up with something to avoid a third straight loss.