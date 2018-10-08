Eagles place Jay Ajayi on injured reserve with torn ACL

Getty Images

if the Eagles are going to get more balance in their offense, they’ll be doing it without running back Jay Ajayi.

Ajayi, who openly questioned the reduced role of the running game, has landed on injured reserve with a knee injury. The team announced the move on Monday.

Per a league source, Ajayi has a torn ACL.

Ajayi’s roster spot was filled by defensive tackle T.Y. McGill, who was claimed off waivers from the Chargers.

The fourth-year tailback, acquired in a trade last October with the Dolphins, will end the season with 145 rushing yards. And as he heads toward free agency, he’ll likely need to sign a one-year prove-it deal in 2019, before ever cashing in.

Ajayi created a stir two years ago, with back-to-back 200-yard games for Miami. He later fell out of favor with the Dolphins, but he had been a solid late-season contributor for the Eagles.