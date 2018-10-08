Eli Manning on Odell Beckham interview: I don’t watch Lil Wayne that much

Getty Images

Questions about Odell Beckham‘s ESPN interview were guaranteed when Giants quarterback Eli Manning spoke to reporters on Monday and Manning came ready with a quip in response.

During the interview, Beckham, who was sitting next to rapper Lil Wayne, said that he didn’t know if Manning was the problem with the team’s offense. Manning was asked for his response to that comment.

Throughout his time with the Giants, Manning hasn’t been one to add verbal fuel to fires and often opts for humor instead. He stayed consistent in that regard.

“I don’t watch Lil Wayne that much,” Manning said.

Manning did say a bit more about Beckham, including that he feels their relationship is fine. He said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, he thought it was a good thing that Beckham spoke to the team on Saturday night so that players, especially those who may not know Beckham well, didn’t have anything he said on their minds when taking the field on Sunday.

Manning and the Giants were sluggish to start against the Panthers, but the offense closed well to get to 30 points for the first time in over two seasons. They’ll try to continue on that front against the Eagles on Thursday while leaving Lil Wayne and assorted other drama in the rearview mirror.