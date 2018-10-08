Falcons owner on 1-4 start: “Are you kidding me?”

Getty Images

Much like the Spanish Inquisition, nobody expected the Falcons to be 1-4 today.

Especially owner Arthur Blank.

“Are you kidding me?” Blank replied to a question about their season, after yesterday’s 41-17 loss to the Steelers, via Mark Bradley of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Blank’s disbelief was natural, as the Falcons were a trendy pick to return to the Super Bowl. They had stable core of offensive stars, and a bright young defense full of playmakers.

Of course, three of those playmakers are on IR now (middle linebacker Deion Jones and safeties Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen), blowing the middle out of their defense and their chances.

“We can’t erase the last five games,” Blank said. “We have to make adjustments. That’s all you can do. Start out next week and act like it’s 0-0. Nobody wants to hear any excuses. Nobody wants to hear any stories. That’s the nature of this business.”

Falcons coach Dan Quinn is a coach, so he’s forbidden by charter to acknowledge that losing so many players matters. So after another beating, he was insistent the season was not lost.

“The answers are within our own locker room, to play like we’re capable of playing,” Quinn said.

Of course, only nine teams have made the playoffs after such a start, so the odds are clearly stacked against them. But they can’t admit that. You could even say you can’t Torquemada hanging onto the hope this season can be saved.