Fletcher Cox had good intentions shoving teammate Jalen Mills

Fletcher Cox and Jalen Mills got into it during the Eagles’ loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The two made up on the sideline soon afterward, exchanging a high-five, and Cox later explained he stepped in to prevent Mills from drawing a 15-yard penalty.

“It was all great words,” Cox said, via John Clark of NBC Philadelphia. “I think the ref was getting ready to throw the flag, and I was a great teammate. I went in there to pull him out of the scuffle to not cost this team 15 yards and get him to the sideline.”

Mills broke up a pass intended for Adam Thielen on third down in the third quarter, and let the Vikings receiver know about his great play. Cox shoved Mills away, prompting Mills to shove Cox back.

Thielen caught seven passes for 116 yards and a touchdown, setting an NFL record with his fifth consecutive 100-yard receiving game to open a season. He also recovered the onside kick to snuff the Eagles’ comeback plans.