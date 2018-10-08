Jaguars put Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Corey Grant on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Jaguars lost a pair of offensive players for extended periods during Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Head coach Doug Marrone confirmed on Monday that running back Corey Grant is headed to injured reserve with a Lisfranc injury to his foot. He also announced that tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is going on injured reserve as well.

Seferian-Jenkins has been on the injury report because of a core muscle injury recently and Marrone said he needs surgery. Marrone also said that the hope is that Seferian-Jenkins will be able to return at some point this season.

He’ll need to miss at least eight weeks, however. James O'Shaughnessy and Niles Paul are the other tight ends currently on the roster.

Grant is not expected back this season. T.J. Yeldon and Brandon Wilds are the only healthy backs on hand as Leonard Fournette is dealing with a hamstring injury.