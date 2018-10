Getty Images

The Jaguars are signing running back David Williams off the Broncos’ practice squad, Ryan O’Halloran of The Denver Post reports.

The Jaguars need depth at the position. They lost Corey Grant for the season with a Lisfranc injury in his foot Sunday, and Leonard Fournette has missed three of the past four games with a hamstring injury.

Williams, 24, was a seventh-round pick of the Broncos this year. Denver waived him out of the preseason and signed him back to the practice squad.