Jared Veldheer expected to miss another week

The Broncos expect to play another game without starting right tackle Jared Veldheer, coach Vance Joseph said Monday, via Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News.

With Billy Turner filling in, Denver has the luxury of giving Veldheer time to fully recover from a bone bruise in his knee.

Veldheer has started four games but has played only 190 snaps, leaving with a concussion in Week Two against the Raiders and injuring his knee in Week Four against the Chiefs.

Turner has appeared in 29 career games with 15 starts, including Sunday against the Jets.